Saint West Gives Us "All the Feels" in Adorable New Pic

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos

We weren't prepared for all this cuteness!

Kim Kardashian just shared two new pics of five-year-old son Saint West on Tuesday, Oct. 19, continuing the debate over whether Saint looks more like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star or his dad Kanye West. "All the feels," Kim captioned with black heart and spade emojis.

Saint stares into the camera, the candid snapshot taking him by surprise. The second photo is a close-up of Saint's braided hair as he rocks a tee reminiscent of dad Ye's Dropout bear design from his Graduation album.

While fans have previously tweeted that Saint is the spitting image of Kanye, Kim has maintained that Saint is her mini-me. "Why do I think he's my twin????" the SKIMS founder tweeted in August.

Saint does certainly follow in his mother's footsteps with his fashion choices, as both Kim and Saint slayed in all-black ensembles at Kanye's DONDA listening party on Sept. 3.