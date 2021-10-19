Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Makes a Chic Statement On the Red Carpet

Zaya Wade knows how to rule a red carpet.
Case in point: At Harlem's Fashion Row x Janie and Jack's presentation in L.A. on Oct. 16, Dwyane Wade's daughter, 14 rocked a yellow Richfresh hoodie—with "the future" aptly written across the chest—along with a camelot wool stripe pocket blazer and matching pant by the same designer. To complete the look, she accessorized with a pair of Nike sneakers and an orange Brandon Blackwood purse.
Dwyane posted a few pictures of Zaya on Instagram and wrote "The Future."
And we have to agree. After all, the teen is dedicated to living her truth. Just one month after she came out as transgender, she made her first red carpet appearance at, what else but, the March 2020 Truth Awards.
"Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade!" the retired NBA star, wed to Gabrielle Union, wrote on Instagram at the time. "We couldn't have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards."
In learning about herself, Zaya is also teaching her family (and the world) about acceptance.
"I knew early on that I had to check myself," Dwyane said during a February 2020 interview with Good Morning America. "I knew early on that I had to ask myself questions. I've been a person in the locker room that has been a part of the conversation that has said the wrong phrases and the wrong words myself. As I got older and as I watched my daughter grow, I had to go look at myself in the mirror and say, 'Who are you? What are you going to do if your child comes home and says, 'Dad, I'm not a boy, that I'm a gay boy or that I'm a trans girl?' What are you going to do?'"
"My daughter was my first interaction when it comes with having to deal with this conversation," Dwyane later added. "Hopefully I'm dealing with it the right way. Some people think I'm not. But, inside our home, we see the smile on our daughter's face, we see the confidence that she's able to walk around and be herself and that's when you know you're doing it right."