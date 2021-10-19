Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See La La Anthony Roast Terrence J For Not Knowing What a Labia Is on Celeb Game Face

Watch: Terrence J Calls La La Anthony--& Tries to Figure Out "Labia"

Terrence J is apparently in need of an anatomy lesson!

The actor and TV personality is competing on tonight's all-new episode of Celebrity Game Face, and unfortunately for him and his partner Leonard Ouzts, the odds do not appear to be in their favor.

In this sneak peek of what's to come, the pair and their fellow contestants—Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, along with King Bach and Casper Smart—are playing "Hit 'Em Up," the game in which each team calls someone and has to get them to say mystery words selected by another pair.

Terrence reveals he and Leonard are choosing to call La La Anthony, and naturally, host Kevin Hart cracks a joke: "I'm looking forward to this voicemail!" 

Lucky for the players, La La answers the phone. Now they just have to get her to say "liposuction" and "labia," words chosen by King Bach. The first assigned word proves to be relatively easy, but "labia" is a different story.

"He doesn't know what that means!" Kevin quips. 

As it turns out, he's right. Thankfully, Leonard steps in. "I got this girl and I'm trying to figure out how to tell her that she's got some extra parts that I'm not really...I like it, but it's too much, you know, down there," he tells La La, who just assumes the girl in question doesn't shave.

E!

"She can't shave this!" Leonard insists.

Meanwhile, Terrence is literally Googling what a labia is. Once the round is over, he even pronounces the word "la-bee-uh." 

"When did they teach this?!" he asks his Kevin, La La and his fellow players, much to their amusement. 

La La fires back, "A man that claims to know a woman's body so well doesn't know a labia?!"

Hear more from the hilarious crew in the above sneak peek clip.

Celebrity Game Face airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on E!.

