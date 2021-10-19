We Did a Social Media Deep-Dive on Michelle Young's Bachelorette Contestants So You Don't Have To

Watch : How "Bachelorette" Michelle Young Sniffs Out Red Flags

Prepare to meet the next generation of Bachelor Nation.

Just two weeks after the end of Bachelor in Paradise and a little over three months post-Katie Thurston's season finale, Michelle Young's journey on The Bachelorette officially kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 19. The devil works hard, but Bachelor producers work harder.

Still, there is no sign of fatigue among fans, thank to the Michelle's charm and charisma. The elementary school teacher and former Division I basketball player won over viewers as Matt James' runner-up, so excitement and expectations have been nearing an all-time high for her tenure as Bachelorette.

But are her suitors worthy? Or are they trying to pull a Brendan Morais and Pieper James-type scheme by coming on the show in the pursuit of followers, fame and a free trip to Mexico next summer?

We decided to take a look at the Instagram accounts of every last one of season 18's contestants to get a sense of who they really are—or, at the very least, who they want the world to think they are.

What did we discover? Too many dog dads to count, endless "fitspo," and the upcoming Bachelor's hilarious nickname and, perhaps, Clint Eastwood's alleged grandson? Yeah, guys, it's wild.