Katie Couric Reveals Where Her Relationship With Matt Lauer Stands After "Devastating" Scandal

Her memoir Going There isn't even on sale yet, but that hasn't stopped the headlines about Katie Couric.
From Diane Sawyer to Ruth Bader Ginsburg and even Prince Harry, the former Today co-anchor's book revelations have already made for endless chatter in the media. But, while appearing on Today in an Oct. 19 sit-down, Couric shared her view of her controversial latest work.
"I think it's been wildly misrepresented. I don't think the tone and the spirit and the content of the book is like the tabloid headlines, I understand, are kind of portraying it," she told Savannah Guthrie. "I think it's actually really—it is honest, but it's very complimentary about many, many people."
Complimentary, but also self-critical. "I wanted to talk about my experiences honestly," she said. "I call myself out on a lot of things because I think it's most important to be honest about yourself and your own actions and your own behavior and attitudes."
However, some of that honesty has risen eyebrows, as was the case with her frank comments about fellow female correspondents.
"I was less welcoming when charismatic female correspondents entered my sphere," Guthrie quoted her as writing. "There were only a few coveted spots for women. I felt I had to protect my turf."
While Couric noted she has mentored "scores" of women, "When there are very few jobs for women and men are making decisions not necessarily based on the right criteria," she said, "sometimes you do get insecure and sometimes you do get territorial."
As she put it, "I just was honest enough to admit it." However, Couric denied ever actively trying to sabotage a fellow female correspondent. "I think I just wish that maybe I had extended myself more and shown people the ropes a little bit more," she explained, "but I think when people are outwardly vying for your job, it is hard to be generous, I think."
In regard to Matt Lauer, another topic included in her memoir, Couric confirmed she and her former Today co-anchor have "no relationship" now. Lauer was fired from NBC News in November 2017 following a complaint alleging inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by him. Former NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in an email at the time, "It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards."
Couric recalled of the scandal, "It took me a long time to process what was going on because the side of Matt I knew was the side of Matt I think you all knew." As she told Guthrie, "He was kind and generous and considerate, a good colleague and, as I got more information and learned what was going on behind the scenes, it was really upsetting and disturbing."
She also turned to her own profession. "I did some of my own reporting. I talked to people. I really tried to excavate what had been going on," she said. "It was really devastating, but also disgusting and, you know, I think what I realized is there was a side of Matt I never really knew and I tried to understand why he behaved the way he did and why he was so reckless and callous and honestly abusive to other women."
E! News has reached out to Lauer's agent and attorney for comment and has not yet heard back. In a 2019 letter to Variety, Lauer indicated that he "never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have sex. Period."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)