Kendall Jenner Reacts After Boyfriend Devin Booker Calls Out Her Pumpkin Carving Skills

Watch: Kendall Jenner Reveals Which Niece Has Crush on BF Devin Booker

No practical magic needed here. 

Kendall Jenner's "favorite time of the year" led to her being adorably trolled by boyfriend Devin Booker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a sneak peek into her Halloween prep via Instagram Stories on Oct. 18, writing, "time to get serious," as a jack-o'-lantern carving station was set up in her backyard.

The supermodel then captured a video of her two finished pumpkins, one giving off Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas vibes and the other pumpkin smiling wide with a goofy grin

Yet, Devin took to Twitter to seemingly call out Kendall's true carving skills. "Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil," the NBA player captioned.

But the hilarious diss didn't put a knife in the Kardashian-Jenner seasonal festivities, despite Kendall confirming she did in fact use some help with her two pumpkins. The 818 tequila founder later re-tweeted Devin's post, adding, "I feel personally attacked." 

The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes

The Kardashian-Jenners really do go all-out for spooky season, with Kendall's sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian decking out their houses with witches, skulls and larger-than-life skeletons come Oct. 1. 

Over the years, the KUWTK family have dominated Halloween with headline-catching costumes and lavish decorations.

Now, Kendall has welcomed Devin into the annual spooktacular festivities!

See Kendall's expert (stenciled) carvings above, and relive Kendall and Devin's romance from the past year below! 

Romance Rewind

Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player officially began dating in June 2020 following weeks of romance rumors. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021 with a series of Instagram Story posts.

September 2021: International Romance

Kendall and Devin took their relationship to the next level with a sultry Labor Day vacay to the Italian coastline. 

June 2021: One Year

Kendall also shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

June 2021: Happy Anniversary

Kendall shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

April 2021: NYC Trip

The two are spotted together in New York City.

April 2021: New York State of Mind

The two head to a restaurant in NYC.

April 2021: Club Date

The two are seen leaving The Nice Guy club in West Hollywood.

February 2021: Instagram Official

 

Kendall makes her relationship with Devin Instagram official with this photo posted on Valentine's Day 2021.

August 2020: Malibu Dinner Date

The two dine at Nobu in Malibu.

August 2020: Puppy Love

The two leave a pet shop in Malibu with the NBA player's dog.

