See Salma Hayek Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 14-Year-Old Daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek attended the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals with one very special guest by her side: Her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina. See the rare photo of the mother-daughter duo.

Salma Hayek recently hit the red carpet with her eternal mini-me.

The 55-year-old Oscar nominee attended the Hollywood premiere of her new Marvel movie, Eternals, with one very special guest making a rare public appearance: Her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina.

For the film's premiere event on Oct. 18, the mother-daughter duo stunned—with Salma wearing a full-length black Gucci gown complete with a plunging neckline, while Valentina donned a long-sleeved polka-dot Saint Laurent mini dress.

Fans will note that Valentina, whose father is Salma's husband of over 12 years, François-Henri Pinault, has largely stayed out of the limelight. Her latest red carpet look would be the first fans have seen of the teen since she made an appearance alongside her famous parents during Fashion Week in 2019.

In Eternals, which is set to hit theaters Nov. 5, Salma stars as Ajak, alongside an ensemble cast of co-stars including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani. During the star-studded premiere, Salma spoke to E! News about how much taking on the action-packed role meant to her.

"It's not only important. It's fun," she told Erin Lim Rhodes. "You crave it for so many years when you start when I started. And you finally feel free. That you can play women that you can identify with in so many ways."

"You can identify with superheroes that have diversity in culture and age and ways of thinking," she added. "Before I didn't have that. It feels great and it feels like justice in a way."

