Jill Duggar Explains How She's Coping With "Crazy Season" of Life Following Miscarriage

Jill Duggar is returning to social media to give fans an update amid this challenging time in her life.

On Monday, Oct. 18, the 30-year-old Counting On alum took to her Instagram Story to share footage of herself in the car with son Samuel, 4, while discussing how she and husband Derick Dillard have been coping after she recently suffered a miscarriage. Last week, Jill posted a YouTube video to inform fans about the pregnancy loss of River Bliss Dillard.

"I just wanted to hop on here really quickly, and it's been a little bit since I've shown my face on here," she explained in the new Instagram Story video. "As you all know, it's been kind of a crazy season for us—the recent loss of our baby River. We've just been taking more family time, kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms."

Jill continued, "But I just wanted to hop on here and just say thank you to family and friends who have reached out, supported us, bringing us meals, cleaning our house—like, all the things. So I just want to say thank you, and me and Sam are getting our Walmart pickup order. Long-overdue pickup order here. Anyways, just wanted to say hey."