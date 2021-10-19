Kanye West Debuts Bold Hair Transformation After Going Incognito in Halloween-Ready Mask

Kanye West appears to be getting into the Halloween spirit a bit early this year.
The 44 year-old rapper and performance artist is known for keeping fans guessing, and that has certainly been the case over the past few days. After performing at a wedding in Venice, Italy while wearing a face covering on Saturday, Oct. 16, Kanye was photographed near the Venice Airport the following day in a different mask, this one appearing to be off-white and creepy. This look can be seen in the below photo.
On Monday, Oct. 18, he was photographed arriving in New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport yet another mask, this time a prosthetic one. He wore a black Balenciaga jacket and was seen getting into a cab.
Later that day, Kanye took to Instagram to debut a dramatic new hair transformation. His head appeared to have been partially shaved so that patches of hair still remained and were part of an apparent design.
His Instagram pic only showed the back of his head, and the post was simply captioned with "¥," the currency symbol for Japanese yen and Chinese yuan. Other photos of Kanye's updated look have circulated on social media and show the hairstyle from other angles.
The wedding on Saturday celebrated the nuptials of D'Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. exec Alexander Arnault. Video posted to social media showed Kanye performing his 2010 single "Runaway" while adorned in a gray mask that covered his face and seemingly made singing a challenge at times.
Although Kanye's recent moves might be leaving fans scratching their (presumably monster mask-free) heads, one constant in his life these days is his friendship with ex Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February. A source recently told E! News that the former couple is "in a good place" these days following their once-acrimonious parting of ways.
"She is grateful for his help and that they have come to a happy place," the insider shared about the SKIMS founder's feelings regarding their evolving relationship.