Kanye West Debuts Bold Hair Transformation After Going Incognito in Halloween-Ready Mask

Watch : Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West Ahead of Her "SNL" Debut

Kanye West appears to be getting into the Halloween spirit a bit early this year.

The 44 year-old rapper and performance artist is known for keeping fans guessing, and that has certainly been the case over the past few days. After performing at a wedding in Venice, Italy while wearing a face covering on Saturday, Oct. 16, Kanye was photographed near the Venice Airport the following day in a different mask, this one appearing to be off-white and creepy. This look can be seen in the below photo.

On Monday, Oct. 18, he was photographed arriving in New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport yet another mask, this time a prosthetic one. He wore a black Balenciaga jacket and was seen getting into a cab.

Later that day, Kanye took to Instagram to debut a dramatic new hair transformation. His head appeared to have been partially shaved so that patches of hair still remained and were part of an apparent design.