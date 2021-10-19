Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Angelina Jolie's Daughter Recreate Her 2014 Oscars Look at Eternals Premiere With Siblings

Angelina Jolie made the Eternals premiere a family affair, as her kids not only joined her on the red carpet but even paid tribute to some of the star's previous looks.

Watch: Salma Hayek Explains Why Angelina Jolie SMASHED Her Face Into Cake

Angelina Jolie is proving her fashion sense is indeed eternal. 

The 46-year-old star hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming Marvel film Eternals on Monday, Oct. 18. Accompanying her were five of the six children she shares with ex Brad PittMaddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The former couple's 17-year-old son, Pax, did not attend. 

Adding excitement to the family members' appearance was the fact that Zahara seemingly wore the same Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that Angelina herself rocked at the 2014 Oscars. The long-sleeve metallic silver dress featured a cascading beaded pattern.

Additionally, Shiloh's dress appeared to pay homage to one her mom had on in July. Back then, Angelina wore that dress to an event in France for the "Women for Bees" entrepreneurship program that is backed by UNESCO, in addition to French makeup and perfume brand Guerlain. 

photos
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

As for Angelina's look at the Eternals premiere, she went with a bronze Balmain gown and matching pumps, along with vintage jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2
Exclusive

How Scott Disick Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

3

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says She's "Shocked" Over Cause of Death

The Maleficent actress has lately been finding ways to include her children during her glitzy nights out. Last month, she brought Zahara to Variety's Power of Women celebration, where the mother-daughter pair enjoyed a tender bonding moment on the carpet. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Earlier in September, Angelina offered a rare glimpse at her home life with the kids when she took to social media to share photos of Zahara and Shiloh catching up on their summer reading. In the shots, Zahara was enjoying The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, while Shiloh was spending time with The Dark Lady by Akala.

Eternals is the highly anticipated new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Angelina, who plays a warrior named Thena, is joined in the star-studded Disney project by castmates Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry.

E! News' interview with Angelina from tonight's red carpet will air Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. on E!'s Daily Pop.

