The Bachelor Alum Cassie Randolph Shares Beauty Secrets & Her Favorite Amazon Products

We interviewed Cassie Randolph because we think you'll like her picks. Cassie is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program and for Image Skincare. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ever since Cassie Randolph stepped out of that limo during Season 23 of The Bachelor, she has exuded this effortless, cool-without-even-trying sort of look. And of course, that point was made when she opted for a casual maxi-dress instead of a gown for night one of filming. Sure, she nailed that "no makeup" makeup look on TV and on social media, but she actually puts a lot of effort into her self-care routine. Her mom, (the seemingly ageless) Amy Randolph, shared her love and knowledge of skincare with Cassie for her entire life. That life-long education combined with filming a reality TV show has provided Cassie with some beauty expertise.
In an interview with E! News, Cassie revealed her beauty secrets, product application tips, and some budget-friendly holiday gift recommendations. She also shared some of her favorite Amazon products via Amazon Live. Keep on scrolling to see the products she uses to cut down on makeup application time in the morning and the one item she used throughout her entire time on The Bachelor, which she still uses years later.
E!: Do you have any skincare insights or application tips that we should incorporate into our routines?
CR: My mom told me to apply skincare products in order from thinnest to thickest. I think it absorbs into your skin best this way.
It's also a good idea to take time in between putting on each product so they absorb more effectively.
I use my ring finger to apply skincare products because it has the least amount of pressure.
If I ever have any extra product from a moisturizer or something, I never wipe it off or throw it out. Instead I put it on my neck or the back of my hands. I don't like to waste any products.
Always put on sunscreen, every single day, even if you're not going outside. You can catch sun rays through the window. Make sure you put sunscreen on your ears. A lot of people neglect the ears. My mom reminded me to put sunscreen on my ears. Do not neglect your sunscreen.
Beauty really does start from the inside. Getting enough sleep, hydrating and having a healthy diet are key. When I don't get enough sleep, my skin really suffers. When I drink a ton of water I feel great and my skin feels so good. My sister Michelle [Randolph], her boyfriend Gregg [Sulkin], and I all have these motivational water bottles.
E!: When I saw your mom on The Bachelor, I legitimately thought you had another sister because she looks so young. What has she taught you about skincare?
CR: She's taught me literally everything I know about skincare from since I was younger. She has her degree in dietetics and nutrition, so she was always really into health and wellness. Skincare is just a natural extension of those interests. Even when I was a a little kid, I remember her being all about sunscreen. She just teaches me all these little tricks, like knowing which fingers to apply your skincare products with, so there's less pressure on the skin, the ring finger, by the way. She does so much research too. She's very passionate and she gave that passion to me and my sister Michelle.
E!: Do you have any budget-friendly beauty gift ideas or stocking stuffers?
CR: Definitely a lip product. A jade roller is a good gift too. I would say a steamer because I love my steamer. I use it all the time, whenever my skin is feeling dull. Hair clips, I feel like you can never have too many hair clips.
Keep on scrolling to see more of Cassie's beauty tips, product recommendations, and answers to our questions.
SilcSkin Eye Pads - Overnight Reusable Silicone Face Pads to Help Correct Crow's Feet, Fine Lines, Wrinkles, Under Eye Bags & Crepey Skin- Corrects for Side Sleepers, Aging and Sun Damage (6 Pads)
"I've talked about these so many times. I use them every day. I've used them for so long. They're reusable and they last me about two weeks. I put them on every night. Make sure your skin is clean and dry. They help prevent fine lines and wrinkles, especially because I sleep on my side. I put them on as my last step in my skincare routine. I like to put them on right before I go to bed. I absolutely love these things."
Refectocil Color Kit- Natural Brown Cream Hair Dye+ Liquid Oxidant 3% 3.38 oz + Mixing Brush + Mixing Dish
"This is eyebrow dye. There are three parts to this eyebrow dye. This stuff works really well and it's so easy to use. The instructions are very simple. I just apply to my eyebrows with an eyebrow brush for one minute. I recommend just trying out just a minute at a time and just building on that to see how dark your eyebrows get. Don't go overboard. Don't leave it on too long."
E!: You've recommended the Image Skincare ORMEDIC Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex to Amazon shoppers and your Instagram followers. What do you love about this product?
CR: I really do love this one, for real. I have a lip licking habit and ever since I was little, I've always licked my lips and it's terrible because I always have chapped lips. Other lip products come off very easily. However, this one just sticks with a honey-like consistency, but it feels so nice on your lips and it just stays for a really long time, which I really like and it hydrates, all that fun stuff. It lasts a very long time and I have a few of them and I keep them around my in my purse and my car, my makeup bag.
E!: Is there a beauty product that you make sure to always have on hand or that you habitually order multiples of?
CR: It's always lip products.
IMAGE Skincare ORMEDIC Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex- Moisturizing Lip Balm With Peptides for a Plump, Full Appearance
"This is a fan favorite product. I love a good lip product and I was actually really surprised when using this product because the consistency is really thick and it stays on for so long compared to your typical lip gloss or lip mask. It makes them feel very moisturized and full. I want to keep one in all of my purses and keep one in my car. I put this on in the morning and at night. I love love this one."
Doobo Satin Head Scarf- Set of 3
"I love hair scarves. I really like the patterns and the colors on them. Sometimes, you can even wear them around your neck or tie them on your purse for a little extra fun look. I put them in my hair when it's up in a ponytail wrapped around the ponytail or I use them as a headband."
Swiss-O-Par Eyebrow and Eyelash Colour Black
"This is eyelash dye. It sounds kind of scary to be dying your eyelashes, but I've done it for years and I have no issues at all. You get a little container, mix in all the solutions, and really gently apply it to your eyelashes. It will look like you put on mascara. You can use a Q-tip to wipe off the excess. I love eyelash dye. It's one of those things that makes me feel like I don't have to wear as much makeup. It makes it easier to apply mascara too because I don't have to worry about getting all the little blonde, eyelash hairs. I dye my eyelashes about once a month."
Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer (Beige) - Pore Cleaner that Detoxifies, Cleanses and Moisturizes
"This is one of my favorites. I love this steamer. I actually have a couple of them. I use them all the time. Not only does it make my skin feel so hydrated, but the steam feels really good on my skin and it preps the skin really well for any serums you will put on after. I lay in bed, plug it in on my nightstand, and steam my face with it. You can even put essential oils in it. The steamer also does help with congestion."
No Crease Hair Clips- Set of 8
"I wear these all the time. Sometimes, I accidentally catch myself wearing them when I'm out and about because I forgot to take them off. Yes, they are amazing. I just clip my hair back while I'm getting ready doing my makeup. I really like them because they keep my hair out of my face. These things are amazing. They're my favorite. They don't crease your hair." These clips have 5,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Eye Recovery Gel - Formulated with Vitamin C and Peptides to Minimize the Look of Undereye Circles While Hydrating and Plumping the Skin
"I love love this stuff. I like to keep it in the fridge because it depuffs under your eye and feels really nice. It's so important to take care of your under eyes because the under eye area is the most fragile, thinnest skin on your face. I really like that it has Vitamin C in it. This stuff also helps with dark circles and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The consistency is very smooth. Make sure you keep it in the fridge. I think everyone should have a really good under-eye serum."
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask– 20 Pairs
"I'll wake up in the morning and put these on. I use them if I've had a late night or I wake up and I'm extra puffy or if I'm gonna go film something and I just look tired. They bring so much moisture, de-puff, and they work really well."
These eye patches have 7,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently recommended these as well.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
"I love jade rollers. The stone is always cold. I like to keep them in my freezer actually, so then it's extra cold. It does help your skin. I love jade rollers. I like doing it under the eyes and for a lymphatic facial massage. I love love love to do that. I like using a jade roller during any time of the day. There's a gua sha stone that comes with it. You can use that to apply serums on your face, going outwards with the stone."
This two-piece set is available in multiple colors. It has 23,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
IMAGE Skincare Clear Cell Salicylic Clarifying Tonic
"I actually really really love this product. I have always sworn by salicylic acid. It works so well and this is especially great because it really clears up your skin if you struggle with breakouts. I love this stuff. Also, the consistency is great. It's a gel consistency, but when you rub it in, it foams. It's good for oily skin, acne-prone skin, and even aging skin. I really like that it really cleans your skin thoroughly. Sometimes, with other products I had to wash my face multiple times to get makeup off. It smells really good too."
TAN-LUXE Glow Getter Kit - Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
"All Tan-Luxe products, I am a huge fan of. I'm obsessed with all Tan-Luxe stuff. I like it because it goes on clear so you don't have to worry about any orange tanner getting anywhere and it does not smell at all. I burn easily and have very fair skin, so that's why I have a good tanner. I still like to have that tan glow. You can't go wrong with this."
Venture Pal Large 1 Gallon Motivational BPA Free Leakproof Water Bottle with Straw & Time Marker
"Each layer has a motivating phrase. It's BPA-free, it's giant. I love a good water bottle. I always carry around a water bottle." This one has 33,400+ five-star reviews.
IMAGE Skincare AGELESS Total Pure Hyaluronic6 Filler
"I had heard a ton of raving reviews about this hyaluronic acid serum. It's so good. So hydrating. I've never used a hyaluronic acid serum better than this because of the consistency of it. It's not your typical serum. It's thicker, almost like a thick lotion. It feels so good and it really covers your skin and moisturizes it. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. I put it on in the morning and in the evening."
Thierry Mugler- Women's Perfume Alien Eau Extraordinaire Thierry Mugler EDT
"I love this perfume. It smells so good. It's a soft, vanilla, floral scent that's not too overpowering. I've gotten a ton of compliments on it. I even really like the bottle to decorate my bathroom counter. I always keep this one out."
Sunday Riley Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum
"I really love this stuff. A lot of us girls out there use a ton of hair products in our hair. You're going to get a build up of product in your hair. Until I used this, I didn't realize how much build-up of product I had in my hair. You just put this all over your scalp. I part my hair in a bunch of different areas and rub it in. It's a clarifying scalp serum. You leave it in for a little bit, rinse it out, and your hair will feel so clean and so fresh."
IMAGE Skincare Ageless Total Resurfacing Masque
"It's very exfoliating. It makes your skin feel so bright. I use this and I swear all day my skin has just felt so smooth. Put a really thin layer over your face. Rub it in for a minute. Leave it on for like 15 minutes and then you wash it off. It makes your skin glow."
Image Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Facial Mist
"I'm really into anti-aging products right now. This product is great because it has Vitamin C. Vitamin C has so many benefits. It helps with hyperpigmentation, pigmentation, it helps with an even complexion, it promotes collagen, helps treat sun damage, and it helps me smooth out redness. It helps with pretty much anything. The benefits of Vitamin C are endless. This serum is great because the texture is a thin lotion and it makes your skin feel very plump when you put it on. I put it on morning and evening. It helps prevent against environmental damage as well."
Classy Betty 4pcs Hair Claw Clips Set
"I have so many hair clips. I love these because they don't kink your hair if you want to put your hair back down later."
Fishers Finery 19mm 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase, Good Housekeeping Quality Tested
"I sleep on a silk pillowcase every night. Silk pillow cases are really gentle on your skin, especially if you roll around at night or sleep on your side. It is also really gently on your hair and helps prevent your hair from getting tangled or breaking."
This pillowcase also comes in five other colors. Amazon shoppers have left 1,600+ five-star reviews for this one.
Rael Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste - Natural, Vegan, Paraben-Free, Fresh Breath
"I love this. My whole family uses this toothpaste. It is fluoride free, SLS-free, and there are no harsh chemicals. It's also vegan. I like that it's all natural. it also tastes really good. It's a sweet mint flavor. I also really like the pump of the product. I feel like you never see toothpaste with a pump. I really like this toothpaste. I've used it for a really long time and it lasts forever."
Stila Correct And Perfect All In One Color Correcting Palette
"I have used this so much. I swear by this makeup palette. I actually used this the whole entire time I was on The Bachelor. It's really great for makeup because it's kind of like an artist's palette. It's kind of fun to treat your face like a canvas. The peach color is good for your eye to neutralize dark circles. This yellow powder neutralizes purple. Brown evens out your skin tone. Lavender neutralizes yellow. I like to use the yellow powder because it helps with evening out redness. The green is good if you have red acne. It covers up any redness. Orange is good for under eye circles. Yellow cream is good for hyperpigmentation. Pink cream brightens and highlights the eye area. I love this palette. It's really easy to use and it's really effective. I've used this for three years."
Beakey 5 Piece Makeup Sponge Set
"I love makeup sponges. Sponges definitely blend in makeup better without rubbing off the makeup or leaving it looking cakey. These are the way to go. So many others are so overpriced."
This set has 51,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Vaga Cute Scrunchies For Hair 6 Colors Set
"These are very good for your hair because they're very gentle and they don't pull your hair. They prevent your hair from creasing, just like the clips. Everyone could use a good scrunchie. I also really like the color palette of these ones right here." This set has 3,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Goo Getter by ZitSticka, Hydrocolloid Patch to Drain and Shrink Zits, 36 Patches
"These are pimple patches. They are so good. They have tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and Vitamin C. Put this on a zit and it flattens your zit and makes it go away so much quicker. They're so low profile that you can't even tell they're on your skin sometimes. I've gone out with them on in public sometimes."
Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle
"I really like this stuff because with Oribe, my hair always feels very soft and very healthy when I'm using this. You want to make sure you're using a quality shampoo and conditioner. This helps me go longer in between having to get my hair dyed and treated. It keeps my hair nice, blonde, and fresh."
Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence
"This stuff is great. I love having a little spritz over my face, all year round. I keep it in my purse I go through it like that because I use it so often. It protects your skin with antioxidants and makes you feel so dewy and fresh. I love Sunday Riley."
Popchose Dry Brushing Body Brush
"Dry brushing, I know it's good for circulating collagen in your skin. There are a lot of good benefits from dry brushing. This brush got really good reviews too."
SalonKey Professional Curved Vented Styling Hair Brush
"I get very tangled hair. I have very fine hair and a lot of it. A good brush that's gonna get tangles out really helps. This brush is great. It takes out tangles and it works really well." These brushes have 4,300+ five-star reviews and there are a few colors to choose from.
Jordan & Judy Makeup Mirror Touch Screen Vanity Mirror with LED Brightness Adjustable Portable USB Rechargeable
"I had to put a makeup mirror on here. It's just nice to have a portable one for traveling. You can do your hair, makeup, and skincare routine. This one has a light on it with optimal lighting."
Soft 'N Style 4 Step Buffing Block Shine Nail Buffer
"This files, removes ridges, buffs, and shines nails. I just started going the natural route taking care of my nails at home. These things are great and they look like they have a nice, clear, clean polish on them. I love myself a nail buffer."
