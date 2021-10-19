The Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases a Possible Pregnancy and First Look At Sabrina's Crossover

Riverdale is nothing if not full of surprises, and season six is no different.
Based on the exclusive trailer below, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is keeping viewers on their toes with multiple mysterious and spooky storylines, one of which involves voodoo dolls and satanic rituals.
The one-minute trailer shows Archie (KJ Apa) investigating a field of creepy-looking dolls and immediately blaming Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), which is a natural assumption seeing as she is kind of a witch/saint/supernatural being after season five.
Meanwhile, in Archie's personal life, it seems that he and Betty (Lili Reinhart) are planning their future together. Betty literally tells Archie, "There's nothing I want more than to have your baby," before straddling him in preparation for the baby-making.
Archie's ex-girlfriend Veronica (Camila Mendes) and new boyfriend Reggie (Charles Melton) have bigger fish to fry, like the devil's presence in Riverdale. The devil is only slightly less frightening than Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), who was banished from the town in the season five finale.
And how could we forget a sneak peek at the arrival of Sabrina Spellman? Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka is ready to make her Riverdale debut in the forthcoming season.
Earlier this month, the star shared a photo of herself on the set of The CW show. She captioned the pic, "From Greendale to Riverdale. See u in Season 6."
Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement, "We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season one, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Riverdale special event. It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds—I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."
Fans will have to wait until episode four "The Witching Hour" to see Sabrina's full debut, which coincides with Cheryl trying out a spell "that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family."
Riverdale returns to The CW for its sixth season on Nov. 16.