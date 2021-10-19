Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Which Pair Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Grease Night

One Dancing With the Stars pair's dreams were ripped at the seams on Grease Night, while another duo gave the first perfect routine of the season. See who went home, below.

Dancing With the Stars had us a blast with its tribute to Grease, but then the elimination happened so fast. Don't worry—we'll tell you more. 

On Monday, Oct. 18, the ABC competition series celebrated Grease Night, as the pairs dressed up to channel the 1978 hit film with appropriate costumes and song choices.

As E! News exclusively reported, actress Olivia Newton-John made an appearance to offer her perspective as the original movie's Sandy, while Didi Conn and Frankie Avalon—who starred in the film as Frenchy and Teen Angel, respectively—participated in the episode as well. Didi offered pointers to Amanda Kloots, and Frankie sang "Beauty School Dropout."

The evening was full of highlights, including JoJo Siwa's foxtrot nabbing the season's first perfect score of 40. Amanda came close to that with her 39 for the Viennese waltz. 

Meanwhile, several celebs impressively landed a 36, including Suni Lee, Olivia Jade, Melanie C and Jimmie Allen, with the country singer describing the thrill of taking a break from rehearsal this week to welcome a baby daughter.

Somewhat shockingly, Olivia Jade, who had just earned her best score of the season, was in the bottom two for the first time this week, joined by Mel C. It was a tight decision, but Len Goodman opted to save Olivia, meaning it was the Spice Girls star who was sent home—or should we say, she was metaphorically sent off into the sky in a magical flying car. 

Instagram

Keep scrolling to see everyone's scores from throughout the season. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

ABC/Maarten de Boer
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 31 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 40 points

Total: 194 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 32 points (Heroes), 36 points (Villains)
Week 5: 39 points

Total: 191 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 36 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points

Total: 185 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points

Total: 182 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 33 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points

Total: 181 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Week 1: 22 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 34 points

Total: 180 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
The Miz & Witney Carson

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 34 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points

Total: 169 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 29 points (Heroes), 30 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points

Total: 166 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 33 points (Villains)
Week 5: 28 points

Total: 156 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 27 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points

Total: 156 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points

Total: 181 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 22 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 26 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)

Total: 123 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 23 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 25 points (Heroes), 27 points (Villains)

Total: 118 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points

Total: 70 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 15 points

Total: 28 out of 80

