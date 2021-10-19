Tom Holland Adorably Hypes Up Girlfriend Zendaya Ahead of Dune Premiere

Watch : Zendaya Reveals What She ADMIRES About BF Tom Holland

Tom Holland is ready for his next role as Instagram boyfriend.

The Spider-Man star, 25, made it clear just how proud he is of girlfriend, co-star and overall radiant human being Zendaya when he plugged her upcoming movie on his own Instagram account.

Tom showed a rare bit of PDA on Oct. 18, posting a glamorous solo shot of Zendaya at the Dune premiere in London—to the feed, y'all. On the red carpet, she rocked a white ensemble by Rick Owens, which featured a dramatic neckline.

Unable to contain himself, Tom captioned her look with a heart-eyes emoji. Zendaya responded in the comments with a pleading face emoji. We know what you're thinking: Try to keep this PG-13, guys.

Zendaya later changed into a strappy Nensi Dojaka dress with a heart motif, which perhaps nodded to her on and offscreen lover, as she celebrated at the after-party at Soho House.