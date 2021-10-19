Score 20% Off Must-Have Jewelry During Made by Mary's VIP Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What's better than making it through Monday? Saving big on jewelry on a Tuesday.
Today through 10/22, celeb-loved jewelry brand Made by Mary is offering 20% off sitewide during their VIP Sale. With pieces starting at $10, you can treat yourself and loved ones to something special without breaking the bank.
From the Birth Flower Necklace Jennifer Lopez gifted Ben Affleck's daughters to everyday hoops and personalized necklaces, it's never too early to stock up on holiday gifts for everyone on your list.
To give you some shopping inspiration, we rounded up 10 of our favorite Made by Mary styles below!
Luster Cigar Band Ring
Available in gold filled or sterling silver, this ring is a great everyday style that you can stack with your other go-to rings.
Live In Hoop Earrings
If you don't have a pair of gold or silver hoops to wear daily, this is your sign to treat yourself. There's four sizes to choose from, so you're bound to find the perfect size to fit any occasion.
Lace Choker
Layer this dainty choker with your other go-to gold necklaces to elevate your outfit.
Everly Bar Necklace
Win at holiday gift-giving by surprising your mom or loved one with a personalized necklace. Whether it has her name or her kids' names, she is sure to treasure this thoughtful gift.
Birthstone Ring
Speaking of thoughtful gifts, you can't go wrong with a birthstone ring. Don't forget to treat yourself to one, too!
Thin Hera Chain Necklace
We love how you can rep this beautiful necklace on its own or layer it with others.
Laurel Cuff Bracelet
This cuff bracelet looks so luxe! It also comes in a gold-filled version in case you're gold kind of gal.
Nora Disc Necklace
Choose from a selection of cute icons to be stamped on the top disk and customize the bottom with your name.
Rainbow Ring
Available in rose gold, silver or gold-filled, this rainbow ring will compliment the rest of the rings in your stack.
Jewelry Case
Say goodbye to tangled necklaces thanks to this compact jewelry case that will help keep your rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets in their place while you're traveling.
