Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Score 20% Off Must-Have Jewelry During Made by Mary's VIP Sale

Save big on celeb-loved jewelry styles for a limited time!

By Emily Spain Oct 19, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Made by Mary Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What's better than making it through Monday? Saving big on jewelry on a Tuesday.

Today through 10/22, celeb-loved jewelry brand Made by Mary is offering 20% off sitewide during their VIP Sale. With pieces starting at $10, you can treat yourself and loved ones to something special without breaking the bank. 

From the Birth Flower Necklace Jennifer Lopez gifted Ben Affleck's daughters to everyday hoops and personalized necklaces, it's never too early to stock up on holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

To give you some shopping inspiration, we rounded up 10 of our favorite Made by Mary styles below!

read
Today's Best Sales & Deals: Target, Old Navy, Madewell & More

Luster Cigar Band Ring

Available in gold filled or sterling silver, this ring is a great everyday style that you can stack with your other go-to rings.

$58
$46
Made by Mary

Live In Hoop Earrings

If you don't have a pair of gold or silver hoops to wear daily, this is your sign to treat yourself. There's four sizes to choose from, so you're bound to find the perfect size to fit any occasion.

$26
$21
Made by Mary

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2

Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

3

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Makes Career Announcement

Lace Choker

Layer this dainty choker with your other go-to gold necklaces to elevate your outfit.

$38
$30
Made by Mary

Everly Bar Necklace

Win at holiday gift-giving by surprising your mom or loved one with a personalized necklace. Whether it has her name or her kids' names, she is sure to treasure this thoughtful gift.

$78
$62
Made by Mary

Birthstone Ring

Speaking of thoughtful gifts, you can't go wrong with a birthstone ring. Don't forget to treat yourself to one, too!

$34
$27
Made by Mary

Thin Hera Chain Necklace

We love how you can rep this beautiful necklace on its own or layer it with others.

$64
$51
Made by Mary

Laurel Cuff Bracelet

This cuff bracelet looks so luxe! It also comes in a gold-filled version in case you're gold kind of gal.

$58
$46
Made by Mary

Nora Disc Necklace

Choose from a selection of cute icons to be stamped on the top disk and customize the bottom with your name.

$78
$62
Made by Mary

Rainbow Ring

Available in rose gold, silver or gold-filled, this rainbow ring will compliment the rest of the rings in your stack.

$38
$30
Made by Mary

Jewelry Case

Say goodbye to tangled necklaces thanks to this compact jewelry case that will help keep your rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets in their place while you're traveling. 

$75
Made by Mary

Ready for more ways to save? Check out 12 Best Beauty Deals at QVC's Great Big Holiday Kickoff Sale.

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2

Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

3

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Makes Career Announcement

4

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Break Up 3 Years After Engagement

5
Exclusive

How Scott Disick Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

Latest News

Selena Gomez's New Bob May Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

Exclusive

See a Breathtaking Team Ariana Grande Battle on The Voice

Exclusive

Madison Prewett Shares Honest Look at Life After The Bachelor

See Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene Recreate Twilight Baseball Scene

Score 20% Off Must-Have Jewelry During Made by Mary's VIP Sale

Exclusive

Cassie Randolph Shares Beauty Secrets & Her Favorite Amazon Products

Every Shocking Bombshell From Bravo's Real Housewives Tell-All