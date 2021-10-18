Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Can't Stop Smiling While Rocking Their New Relationship Status

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Spotted After Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are rocking their new relationship status in style.

One day after the Blink-182 rocker proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel, Hollywood's "it" couple stepped out in their first sighting as a future bride and groom.

Kourtney was all smiles as she wore an oversized black hoodie with knee-high leather boots. As for Travis, he kept close to his fiancée while wearing a black beanie, white t-shirt and black leather jacket.

In true Kravis fashion, the couple couldn't help but share a few kisses as they participated in an impromptu PDA-filled photo shoot on the train tracks near Santa Barbara, Calif. Safe to say these two are moving full steam ahead.

While each picture is worth a thousand words, those close to the couple are more than supportive of the pairing that started off as a strong friendship.