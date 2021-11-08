Kenya Moore’s Amazon Fashion Picks Are Festive & Affordable

We included these products chosen by Kenya Moore because we think you'll like her picks. Kenya is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Listen, girls want options, right?" Kenya Moore asked during a recent Amazon Live stream. The Dancing With the Stars alum explained, "We don't want to have five pieces in our wardrobe struggling to figure out what to wear with what. We want options, OK?"

Kenya elaborated, "What I'm giving you today are options at an affordable price. I. Love. Options. I don't like the feeling of always having to spend so much on your outfits. It just goes back to do you feel good in it?" Describing her Amazon fashion picks, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said, "It looks good, it feels good on me, I feel good in it, and no, I didn't spend a lot of money. That's why I love Amazon." Those sentiments are so relatable. Kenya's Amazon style picks are just what you need to revamp your wardrobe, at an affordable price, of course.