Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Break Up 3 Years After Engagement

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent & Randall Emmett SPLIT

Time to pour one out for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's romance—because the couple has split.

Three years after getting engaged, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star has broken up with the 50-year-old producer, a source confirms to E! News. "Lala is done," the insider shares. "They've been fighting since the beginning of the pandemic."

The source says she is focusing on daughter Ocean, who "is her whole world."

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

Speculation of a possible split recently arose when fans noticed almost all photos of Randall had been wiped from Lala's Instagram feed. She also liked a photo on Instagram edited to look like Lisa Rinna holding up a gun in Randall's direction. "All of us if Rand cheated on Lala," the photo was captioned. They do not currently follow each other on the platform.

After Randall finalized his divorce from Ambyr Childers, he and Lala went public in early 2018 and got engaged that September. "Last night was the best night of my entire life," she wrote on Instagram after his proposal. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."