Watch Married at First Sight's Michaela Freak Out Over Zack's Couples Retreat Confession

In an exclusive sneak peek at Married at First Sight, a couple’s retreat with Zack and Michaela turned into a complete disaster after the pair got honest about their future together.

Everything is bigger in Texas—including the fights.

It's no secret that Zack and Michaela's relationship has struggled ever since they got Married at First Sight. But while attending a much-needed couple's retreat at 12 Armadillos, a calm conversation went from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Oct. 20 episode, Michaela shared her belief that marriage is a lot more work than expected. Zack, however, had a different perspective.

"I don't agree that marriage is more work than I thought it was going to be. That's not true," he shared. "Marriage with you is way more work than I thought it would be. That's a big difference."

If you thought things were tense then, Michaela proceeded to ask why they should continue any type of relationship after the social experiment comes to an end on Decision Day. Let's just say she may not like Zack's answer.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Cast

"If we got a divorce, then we wouldn't be married anymore," he explained. "So then we'd be in different circumstances, so then we'd see what happens then."

With just a few words, Michaela jumped out of her seat and stormed away in complete shock at what she just heard.

In comparison, Zack remained cool, calm and collected as he started to wonder how he got here. As he asked in a confessional: "Inner me is like, ‘Zack, why are you here?'"

But wait, these two weren't done yet. When Michaela returned to the discussion, she asked her husband if he's "ready for marriage with me?" This won't end well.

"In this process, absolutely not," Zack replied. "I've been ready for marriage since I was 17. Was I ready to get married at first sight to Michaela? No. I have no more energy, no more time to spend."

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime followed by Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam.

