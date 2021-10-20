Watch Married at First Sight's Michaela Freak Out Over Zack's Couples Retreat Confession

Watch : "Married at First Sight": Zack Threatens to Divorce Michaela

Everything is bigger in Texas—including the fights.

It's no secret that Zack and Michaela's relationship has struggled ever since they got Married at First Sight. But while attending a much-needed couple's retreat at 12 Armadillos, a calm conversation went from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Oct. 20 episode, Michaela shared her belief that marriage is a lot more work than expected. Zack, however, had a different perspective.

"I don't agree that marriage is more work than I thought it was going to be. That's not true," he shared. "Marriage with you is way more work than I thought it would be. That's a big difference."

If you thought things were tense then, Michaela proceeded to ask why they should continue any type of relationship after the social experiment comes to an end on Decision Day. Let's just say she may not like Zack's answer.