Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

It turns out Jason Sudeikis isn't even the Ted Lasso star's real name. The actor explained why he goes by a different name on Today.

Jason Sudeikis is a man of many names, but his real one is actually Daniel.

In a Monday, Oct. 18 interview with Today, the Ted Lasso star confirmed he was born Daniel Jason Sudeikis. But since his father is Daniel Joseph Sudeikis, it made things kind of tricky. 

"My mom decided to call me Jason so we knew which one she was yelling at," the 46-year-old father of two explained, earning some laughs from Al Roker and the Today crew.

Another little known fact about Jason—or should we say Daniel?—is his uncle, George Wendt, portrayed Norm on Cheers

Family history aside, the actor is set to appear on Saturday Night Live, but this time as the host. He will return to 30 Rock on Saturday, Oct. 23, nearly eight years after he left his role as a cast member and writer. At the 2021 Emmys, executive producer Lorne Michaels shared the news, saying, "I'm very happy about [his return]."

photos
Where You've Seen the Ted Lasso Cast Before

In the meantime, check out the gallery below to see which of your favorite stars go by stage names!

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Daniel Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis confirmed on Today that he was named Daniel after his father, but following some confusion, his mom started using his middle name Jason to avoid confusion. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Eilleen Regina Edwards

Shania Twain shared the origin story of her stage name during an appearance on Apple Music's Home Now Radio: "In short, I was born, Eilleen Regina Edwards, and then I was adopted and I became Eilleen Regina Twain. Then I became a professional singer and I needed a stage name that sounded a little less like my grandmother's name, because I'm named after my grandmother, both my grandmothers, Eilleen and Regina. I think, in my mind, I was just not really wanting to be called my grandmother's name onstage, so I decided to change it to Shania Twain. I met somebody with the name Shania, thought it was beautiful, and Shania Twain was born."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Belcalis Almanzar

Cardi B took on the name Bacardi after family and friends started calling her sister Hennessy. Later on she shortened the name to something that suited her quite a bit more.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jelena Noura Hadid

Oddly enough, Gigi Hadid got her stage name in school when the teacher would confuse her and a girl named Helena. Since her mom called her "gigi" as a term of endearment at home, she told the teacher to just call her Gigi and it simply stuck. 

Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMAPress.com
Mark Vincent

If you're looking for an explosive action-star name, how about Vin Diesel instead?

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Rachel Meghan Markle

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was briefly known as Rachel. 

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Destiny Hope Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' bright smile is what inspired her childhood nickname, Smiley. Eventually the name was shortened to Miley and it stuck. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Peter Gene Hernandez

Apparently the singer looked more like a Bruno than a Peter, so one day his dad started calling him Bruno. Ever since, he has been known as Bruno Mars.

Sultana / Splash News
Stefani Germanotta

Before the meat dresses and chart-topping music, Lady Gaga was just an everyday girl from New York.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon

Turns out Reese isn't even Reese Witherspoon's middle name. The actress chose the moniker in honor of her mother, whose maiden name is Reese.

Shutterstock
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant

Every artist has an alter ego, and Lana Del Rey just happens to be the persona of choice for the singer. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Christopher Edwin Breaux

In 2014, Frank Ocean legally changed his name because, why not? 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Elizabeth Stamatina Fey

A little known fact about 30 Rock's Tina Fey is that she is actually named Elizabeth. The comedian made a not so subtle tribute to her birth name by naming her character Liz Lemon.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Calvin Broadus

This pioneer of West Coast rap would later go on to be known as Snoop Dogg.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor

Turns out the "Royals" singer is really into learning about the aristocracy, hence the reason why she chose the name Lorde, but with a feminine 'e.'

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
Enrique Morales

Before he started shaking his bonbon for the masses, music superstar Ricky Martin went by this everyday name.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amethyst Kelly

It's hard to believe that Iggy Azalea was born Amethyst Kelly!

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Adam Richard Wiles

Fans were confused when Taylor Swift thanked then-boyfriend Adam in an acceptance speech, which lead people to the discovery that Calvin Harris is simply a stage name. The DJ told Shortlist magazine he chose the name because his first single was more soulful and wanted something a bit more "racially ambiguous."

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Jennifer Anastassakis

Before she became a household name, this was what erstwhile Friend Jennifer Aniston answered to.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Alicia Augello Cook

Alicia Keys didn't always have such a musical name.

INFphoto.com
Thomas Mapother IV

Before he became arguably the biggest movie star in the world, Tom Cruise went by this name.

Kevin Lee/Getty Images
Natalie Hershlag

Back when she was born in 1980, this was how the future bigtime actress Natalie Portman greeted the world.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amanda Lee Rogers

Before she became a big-time TV star and married Ellen DeGeneres, this was the name Portia de Rossi answered to.

John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images
Reginald Dwight

Guess music superstar Elton John didn't think his original name would be a hit with audiences.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Nicole Camilla Escovedo

Check former Paris Hilton BFF Nicole Richie's birth certificate and this is the name you'll see.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Paul Hewson

All it took was a nickname from some high school friends, and U2 frontman Bono's famous moniker was born.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Tara Patrick

We agree. Carmen Electra is much more effective when it comes to selling a sexy Baywatch persona.

Paul A. Hebert/WireImage
Eric Bishop

True, Jamie Foxx just seems more fitting for an Oscar-winning Hollywood party guy.

Courtesy Getty Images/DVF
Demetria Gene Guynes

Before she'd starred in dozens of huge Hollywood movies and married two Tinseltown A-listers, this was the name Demi Moore went by.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Shawn Carter

Jay-Z is definitely a more fitting name for a hip-hop impressario.

photos
View More Photos From Celebs' Real Names

(E! News and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

