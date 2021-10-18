Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

Watch : What Pep Talk Would Ted Lasso Give Jason Sudeikis at Emmys?

Jason Sudeikis is a man of many names, but his real one is actually Daniel.

In a Monday, Oct. 18 interview with Today, the Ted Lasso star confirmed he was born Daniel Jason Sudeikis. But since his father is Daniel Joseph Sudeikis, it made things kind of tricky.

"My mom decided to call me Jason so we knew which one she was yelling at," the 46-year-old father of two explained, earning some laughs from Al Roker and the Today crew.

Another little known fact about Jason—or should we say Daniel?—is his uncle, George Wendt, portrayed Norm on Cheers.

Family history aside, the actor is set to appear on Saturday Night Live, but this time as the host. He will return to 30 Rock on Saturday, Oct. 23, nearly eight years after he left his role as a cast member and writer. At the 2021 Emmys, executive producer Lorne Michaels shared the news, saying, "I'm very happy about [his return]."