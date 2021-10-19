Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Try Not to Get Chills Watching This Team Ariana Grande Battle on The Voice

The Voice coach Ariana Grande has a tough decision to make on tonight's episode when KCK3 and Ryleigh Plank cover a Christina Aguilera classic. Watch an exclusive sneak peek.

Watch: Ariana Grande Is Ready to SLAY as Newest Coach on "The Voice"

Let the Battle Rounds continue!

Sister trio KCK3 is facing off against 20-year-old Florida singer Ryleigh Plank on tonight's all-new episode of The Voice, and based on this exclusive sneak peek clip, coach Ariana Grande is going to have a tough time picking a winner.

As fans of the NBC competition series may recall, KCK3 first caught Ariana's eye when the three sisters—Kyla, Chelsea and Kaitlynn—had the guts to perform her own song "No Tears Left to Cry" during the Blind Auditions. As for Ryleigh, she wowed Ariana (and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson!) with a breathtaking rendition of Demi Lovato's "Anyone."

In the below preview, the contestants are competing while singing Christina Aguilera's "Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)." As they go back and forth, each Team Ariana member shows off their vocals in their own unique way. The audience and judges are definitely into both performances, and at one point, Kelly even stands up to show her support.

Once the song wraps, John Legend praises KCK3's ability to sing so well together and describes Ryleigh as "a revelation."

Kelly and Blake Shelton are equally complimentary, though the latter makes it clear which performance he favored. 

"KCK3, when you guys sing together, it's an incredible sound. It's got an incredible pitch," Blake says. "I think the contrast here for me is Ryleigh attacks this moment. It's in her body language, it's in the way she performs. She just owns the moment."

Then comes the most important feedback of all: Ariana's. 

"I am so endlessly proud of all of you because I feel like there was some energy and balances in the beginning and we worked through it in such a way where everybody truly was able to shine," she tells her team members, commending KCK3 for their solo moments and coming out of their shells and Ryleigh for "picking and choosing your moments so beautifully."

Of course, when the time comes for Ariana to make a decision, the clip ends.

Which contestant will advance to the Knockouts? Will the losing team member be recruited to join another coach's roster? Tune in to tonight's brand new episode of The Voice to find out!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

