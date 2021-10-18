Disney Holiday 2021 Merch Is Here to Bring Some Early Holiday Cheer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to be jolly! Halloween is still another week or so away, but it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. If you're a big Disney fan like us, we have all the holiday goodies you'll want to snag before everyone else does.

Disney's Holiday Shop for 2021 is now open with tons of cute holiday-themed must-haves. From advent calendars the whole family can enjoy to cute and cozy pullovers you'll be wearing all season long, there's something in there for every Disney fan. We're really loving all the new Sketchbook Ornament Collection offerings for this year, especially this one with Baby Groot.

If you want to get a head start on the holidays, check out our Disney holiday faves below. Shop now before something you love sells out!