20 Festive Fun Must-Haves for Disney Fans This Holiday Season

'Tis the season to be jolly, Disney fans! If you want your holiday season to be extra magical this year, we have all the Disney holiday goodies you need to make it happen.
Disney's Holiday Shop for 2021 is now open with tons of cute holiday-themed must-haves. From advent calendars the whole family can enjoy to cute and cozy pullovers you'll be wearing all season long, there's something in there for every Disney fan. We're really loving all the new Sketchbook Ornament Collection offerings this year, especially this one with Baby Groot. But shopDisney isn't the only place where you can snag some fun festive pieces. Torrid, BaubleBar and Etsy also have holiday offerings that are definitely worth checking out.
If you happen to be going to the parks for all the holiday festivities like Disneyland's Merriest Nights or Disney World's Very Merriest After Hours Event, we have a ton of cute merch you can sport while you're there.
We've rounded up all the jolly holiday items Disney fans need this holiday season. Check those out below.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Snow Much Fun Spirit Jersey for Adults
This spirit jersey featuring Mickey and the gang is "snow much fun." We absolutely love the cute winter scenes. So adorable!
Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Christmas Shirt
Normally we'd tell you to beware of hitchhiking ghosts, but these three look like they'd be up for some holiday carpool karaoke.
Torrid Disney Mickey and Friends Holiday Leggings
These holiday-themed leggings from Torrid feature Mickey and his favorite pals. This is one comfy piece you can wear all day at the parks.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glass Drop Sketchbook Ornament 2021
The Mickey and Minnie Sketchbook Ornament will help you celebrate the holidays with a lot of love.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Dooney & Bourke Dome Satchel
This brand new offering from Dooney & Bourke's Disney collection is so cute and festive. It features Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Pluto and Chip 'n Dale doing all kinds of fun holiday things. It's part of Walt's Holiday Lodge Collection, and comes in different styles. We love this dome satchel, but there's a tote and crossbody as well.
Classic Flocked Christmas Wreath Mickey Ears
Need new ears for this season? Rountrip from Etsy has you covered. They have a ton of gorgeous Mickey ears available in their shop, with quite a few holiday options. You can even choose to get this one with lights or without.
Disney Women’s Christmas Sweatshirt
We love how unique these sweatshirts from Etsy look. You'll definitely get people coming up to you wondering where you got these. You can choose between five Disney designs, and we are obsessed with the Merry Christmas Villains option.
Disney Pixar Coco Feliz Navidad Holiday Sweater
This holiday sweater featuring Miguel from Coco is the perfect piece to celebrate the season. Not only is it adorable, it's also a Box Lunch exclusive.
Mickey Mouse Holiday Zip-Up Hoodie & Joggers
We are in love with this festive hoodie and matching jogger from Walt's Holiday Lodge Collection. The hoodie features a large Mickey Mouse appliqué on the back, while the diagonal plaid panels on the jogger make a nice stylish touch.
Mickey Mouse Nutcracker Disney Earrings
If you're a fan of BaubleBar, these Mickey nutcracker earrings are a must. They're so fun and make a great addition to any holiday outfit.
Chip ’n Dale Nutcracker Figures
Who needs a regular ol' nutcracker when you can have these decorative Chip 'n Dale figures? They are sold separately, but we highly recommend getting both.
Grogu Holiday Plush in Hover Pram
This plush features the adorable Grogu wearing a red holiday cloak with a fleece trim and scarf.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Throw Pillow
This Hanukkah-themed throw pillow features a festive embroidered appliqué of Mickey and Minnie. One Disney shopper raved about luxurious it looks and feels. There's even a matching fleece throw we suggest getting as well!
Donald Duck Chip 'n Dale Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt and Lounge Pants
Don't be a Scrooge and snag this Donald Duck sweatshirt featuring Chip 'n Dale. Get the pullover and the lounge pants for a complete cozy look.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack
We love Loungefly mini backpacks for how cute and well made they are. This one features Mickey and Minnie cuddling on a ski lift as they go over Mickey's Ski Lodge and the Fantasyland Castle.
Minnie Mouse Holiday Knit Cardigan Sweater
We love cute cardigans almost as much as we love Disney. This adorable cocoon-style cardigan features soft chenille knit with sparkling thread accents and a Minnie Mouse holiday appliqué. You'll be reaching for this one all the time.
BaubleBar Holiday Cheer Disney Earring Set
Shine bright this holiday season with the Holiday Cheer Disney Earring Set from BaubleBar. This set of four includes Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy in a holiday variation of their BFF Stud Set.
Small World Holiday T-Shirt
If you're a fan of Disney's "It's a Small World" holiday overlay, this shirt is a must-have. You can choose between seven colors, but the red has to be our fave.
12 Days of Keys Advent Calendar
This extra special advent calendar will unlock all the Disney holiday magic for your family this year. It comes with a tree, 12 stockings and 12 collectible keys featuring some of your favorite Disney characters like Tinkerbell, Buzz Lightyear and Mickey Mouse.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Treat Ornament Set
Your tree won't be complete this year without this adorable ornament set featuring Mickey and friends as hot cocoa cups.
