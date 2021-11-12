20 Festive Fun Must-Haves for Disney Fans This Holiday Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to be jolly, Disney fans! If you want your holiday season to be extra magical this year, we have all the Disney holiday goodies you need to make it happen.

Disney's Holiday Shop for 2021 is now open with tons of cute holiday-themed must-haves. From advent calendars the whole family can enjoy to cute and cozy pullovers you'll be wearing all season long, there's something in there for every Disney fan. We're really loving all the new Sketchbook Ornament Collection offerings this year, especially this one with Baby Groot. But shopDisney isn't the only place where you can snag some fun festive pieces. Torrid, BaubleBar and Etsy also have holiday offerings that are definitely worth checking out.

If you happen to be going to the parks for all the holiday festivities like Disneyland's Merriest Nights or Disney World's Very Merriest After Hours Event, we have a ton of cute merch you can sport while you're there.

We've rounded up all the jolly holiday items Disney fans need this holiday season. Check those out below.