All the Bombshells From the Real Housewives Tell-All Not All Diamonds and Rosé

Fifteen years and hundreds of episodes later, The Real Housewives has become a cultural institution.
Now, it's time to go back to the beginning with author Dave Quinn's new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It.
The aptly titled tell-all recounts the oral history behind the Bravo reality TV franchise, stopping in Atlanta, New York City, Beverly Hills and more Real Housewives locations to get the inside scoop from past and present cast members, along with the producers and executives who got to know them both on and off the screen.
Bravo host Andy Cohen may have said it best. "I like to think of Not All Diamonds and Rosé as the ultimate reunion," he exclusively told E! News.
To give you a sneak peek at what's in store, we've rounded up the most shocking Real Housewives bombshells of all.
Keep scrolling to learn about a behind-the-scenes blowup on The Real Housewives of Potomac, a never-before-heard cast trip story that landed several Real Housewives of New Jersey stars in a foreign jail and so much more.
