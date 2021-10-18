See Ant Anstead Kiss Renée Zellweger During "Late Night" Adventure in New Orleans

Watch : Ant Anstead Plays Coy About Dating Renee Zellweger

It looks like Ant Anstead is really enjoying New Orleans with his special someone.

That someone is, of course, Renée Zellweger, the Oscar winner Anstead has been dating for months now after meeting to film Discovery+'s Celebrity IOU: Joyride. According to a new Instagram post from the British TV presenter, the two recently headed to New Orleans for the weekend—and it's clear from a photo of the couple that sparks were flying.

"WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!" he captioned a picture of him and Renée kissing. "The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises!"

"And All made made better," he concluded, "by magical company to share it with…." All together now: Awwww!

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet post as they showered the pair with compliments in the comments section. As one follower gushed, "THIS IS SO CUTE." Another wrote, "So happy for you both!!!!!!!!!"