Jim Edmonds Breaks Silence on "Stranger" Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' Wedding

Watch : "RHOC" Alum Meghan King Marries Cuffe Biden Owens

Meghan King Owens isn't exactly receiving a warm congratulations from her ex.

Close to one week after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star married Cuffe Biden Owens in a private wedding ceremony, her ex-husband Jim Edmonds is speaking out about the whirlwind romance.

"She called me to tell me she was getting married," he told the Daily Mail in an interview published Oct. 18. "It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke—they'd been dating for about four weeks!"

The former MLB player continued, "Then I wondered, ''Is she pregnant?'' But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?"

Meghan shares three children with Jim including 4-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twins Hayes and Hart. The Intimate Knowledge podcast co-host split from the professional athlete two years ago in October 2019 after five years of marriage.