All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's HUGE Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially engaged and they have the ring to prove it.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum with a jaw-dropping diamond ring. He got down on bended knee in the center of an elaborate display of roses, with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more family members being witness to the moment.

Following the grand display of love, the Kardashian-Jenner and Barker families gathered for a dinner and gushed over Kourtney's new accessory. Kim Kardashian shared a video of the lovebirds, zooming in on the sparkler for all to see. She captioned the clip, "KRAVIS FOREVER."

While love don't cost a thing (at least according to Jennifer Lopez) numerous experts tell E! News the engagement ring is at least $300,000.

A source previously told E! News that the rocker bought Kourtney a six-carat ring, which Shannon Delany-Ron, Chief Marketing Officer of JamesAllen.com, estimates cost $300,000.