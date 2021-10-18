All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially engaged and they have the ring to prove it.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum with a jaw-dropping diamond ring. He got down on bended knee in the center of an elaborate display of roses, with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more family members being witness to the moment.
Following the grand display of love, the Kardashian-Jenner and Barker families gathered for a dinner and gushed over Kourtney's new accessory. Kim Kardashian shared a video of the lovebirds, zooming in on the sparkler for all to see. She captioned the clip, "KRAVIS FOREVER."
While love don't cost a thing (at least according to Jennifer Lopez) numerous experts tell E! News the engagement ring is at least $300,000.
A source previously told E! News that the rocker bought Kourtney a six-carat ring, which Shannon Delany-Ron, Chief Marketing Officer of JamesAllen.com, estimates cost $300,000. Meanwhile, Zaven Ghanimian, CEO of Simon G. Jewelry also values the stunning ring in the mid six figures, thanks to the size of the oval stone and its platinum or white gold solitaire setting.
However, Ultimate Diamond owner Bill Kung explains that $300,000 is the manufacturer cost, while the retail cost is likely more in the $1 million range. He asserts, "I've estimated the size based off of other celebrity rings that I know the size of for a fact because I've sold them."
Danielle Chin, Kung's associate and diamond stylist for Ultimate Diamond, says the oval cut diamond and pavé diamond band are a departure from the styles worn by the other Kardashian siblings, and could indicate what the upcoming trend is.
"Compared to the other Kardashians who have halo set rings, or side stones, this could mean that we're heading towards a trend where modern, as thin and as clean as possible settings are more popular because it brings greater attention to the center stone," she forecasts. "If we know anything about the Kardashians, it's that they are trendsetters, and that now consumer demand for oval shape diamonds, and thin bands, will only continue to increase."
When Kim and Kanye West were engaged in 2013, the rapper collaborated with Lorraine Schwartz to achieve his vision. At the time, a rep for the designer told E! News, "He and Lorraine emailed back and forth, and stayed up nights discussing how he wanted it to be. He wanted the diamond to look like it was floating on air."
"The ring is flawless. Not just internally flawless, it's flawless. It's a D-stone, the best diamond there is, type 2A," the rep continued. "It's a perfect cushion cut diamond."
Now that Travis has popped the question, the couple is preparing for their walk down the aisle. A source told E! News that the nuptials will be just as romantic as the proposal, sharing, "They want to do the whole big traditional wedding ceremony and everything, and have already talked about it."