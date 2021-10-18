What Is Bones Day? Breaking Down the Latest TikTok Sensation

Technically, we can all agree that today is a Monday—but is it a "Bones" Day or "No Bones" Day?
No, it isn't a newly invented holiday, but rather the name for a new (and beyond cute) indicator of what kind of day we're bound to have, according one very special furry friend: Noodle the Pug.
To catch everyone up to speed: TikTok user Jonathan Graziano (@jongraz) shares videos of his 13-year-old pug, Noodle, as he attempts to lift him out of his dog bed every single morning. If Noodle stands, it's a bones day, meaning it'll be a great day and we're ready to go full speed ahead to make the best of it. On the other hand, if Noodle flops back down—that day ahead? Eh, maybe not the greatest.
"Welcome back to another round of ‘No Bones,'" Graziano says in the opening of their adorable videos. "The game where we find out if my 13-year-old pug woke up with bones. And, as a result, we find out what kind of day we're going to have."
And as Noodle stood triumphantly for a few seconds in the Monday, Oct. 18 video, Graziano indicated that it is in fact a "Bones" day. "Okay, it's a ‘Bones' day on a Monday, you guys, this is so exciting," he said in the clip. "You know what to do, you've got to treat yourself today."
@jongraz
hope you all have the best Monday! ???? ##nobones ##bonesday ##pug ##noodletok ##monday? original sound - Jonathan
"That raise you deserve but haven't asked for it yet? You totally deserve it," he continued. "Ask for it! You gotta treat yourself today!"
So, move over daily horoscopes (and maybe even the weather)—since many social media users have made countless parody videos and hilarious memes centered on none other than Noodle being the only thing you need to set the true tone of your day. The hashtag #nobones has over 155 million views on TikTok alone.
As Twitter user put it, "I do not believe astrology affects my day. I DO believe bones vs no bones does though." Or as one TikTok user hilariously commented underneath one of Graziano's most liked videos, "BONES???? IN THIS ECONOMY??"
However, it's worth noting that when we find ourselves moving through a "No Bones" Day (Noodle has rightfully had plenty of them), it doesn't mean that all hope is lost. As Graziano himself shared in one amazingly heartwarming video, "I just think that means you have permission to flop on plans or activities if you don't wanna do them."
And since Noodle indicated that it was indeed a "Bones" day this morning, Happy Monday!