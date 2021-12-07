Here's Your Cheat Sheet on AirPod Alternatives Under $100

This content was created by StackCommerce for E!. E! and StackCommerce earn a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Apple unveiled the third-generation AirPods. Of course, we are tempted to take the plunge and click "add to cart," but if we know one thing about the famous earphones, they cost an arm and a leg. The good news is you don't have to spend $200 just to get wireless earphones that offer quality sound and last all day. There are actually tons of options in the market that work just as great as the AirPods at more affordable price points.
Lo and behold, here's your cheat sheet of popular AirPod alternatives under $100.
xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones
Enjoy premium quality audio and flexibility with these earphones. xFyro's xS2 earphones have an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, so they'll resist sweat during an intense workout and even temporarily survive being dropped into water. They also boast a proprietary, noise-isolating silicone structure, letting you block out external sounds.
TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, these earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology that lets you connect to compatible Apple or Android devices. Treblab equipped them with advanced 8.2mm drivers as well as expandable silicone tips to reduce outside noise.
Coby® True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
These earbuds by Coby were made to be used on the move. Their specs include Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a built-in microphone, allowing you to listen to music and answer calls wirelessly. Coby suggests its earbuds can deliver 6.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, which can be extended to 22 hours with the included charging case.
LUNE Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
A crowdfunding hit, these earbuds are equipped with the Airoha flagship Bluetooth chipset and front and rear dual feedback microphones to capture and block surrounding ambient noises. They also feature a Transparent mode that allows ambient sound to enter your ear canal, so you can hear your environment without taking off the earbuds.
Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case
The Xpods by Naztech are a great alternative to the AirPods Pro. These earbuds feature a small size and customizable tips that form a noise-isolating seal, as well as precision-tuned drivers. Naztech packs the Xpods with the latest Bluetooth standard for fast data transmission and a solid signal connection that shouldn't fail in the middle of your favorite playlist.
AirBlast Pro Wireless Earbuds
These AirBlast earbuds look like the AirPods, but they cost significantly less. They can be used individually or by pair, and they're built to withstand water, sweat, or rain. AirBlast suggests that you can use them for up to three hours on a single charge, which you can then extend to eight hours with the accompanying case.
Exobone Open-Ear Conduction Headphones
Engineered with an open-ear design, these Exobone headphones have two speakers that use bone conduction to play music directly towards your ear canal. With their bud-free design, you can stay connected to your surroundings and feel comfortable sporting them all day long.
HYPHEN® 2 Wireless Earbuds
Ferraris Group underwent months of real-world testing to give its HYPHEN 2 earbuds a portable size and shape. Their aptX audio technology was designed to deliver a truly immersive listening experience, and with the anti-pressure holes, the company says you can eliminate the annoying stethoscope effect and actually enjoy your music.
Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones
The STIX boasts Bluetooth 5.0 tech that Veho claims will give you a wireless operating range of up to 33 feet. Splash-proof and equipped with a water-resistant body, they're made for sports and outdoor pursuits. You can also use Veho's built-in smart touch feature to control your tracks and answer calls.
Mu6 Ring: Open-Air Bluetooth Headphones
Mu6 created the Ring with open-air conduction technology, which is designed to deliver audio straight to your ears while keeping you aware of your environment. Unlike bone induction earphones, Mu6 states that its earbuds provide mid-to-high sound processing, and the bass won't cause any discomfort.
Apple AirPods Pro
If you just have your heart set on AirPods, no one can blame you for that. They really are a reliable product that are just so seamless for Apple users to pair with their devices. As much as we love getting a good deal, sometimes we just want to shop what we want to shop.
If you're looking for more great products, check out these must-have travel items from The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley.