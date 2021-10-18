Schitt's Creek Star Sarah Levy Marries Actor Graham Outerbridge

Watch : Our Favorite Moments From "Schitt's Creek"

This news is simply the best.

Sarah Levy married Graham Outerbridge on Saturday, Oct. 16. The 35-year-old actress, who played Twyla on Schitt's Creek, announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday, Oct. 18.

"Bells are ringing," she wrote alongside a few photos of the newlyweds."10.16.2021."

Her brother Dan Levy also confirmed the news in a separate post. "My sister got married this weekend," the 38-year-old actor, who co-created the Emmy-winning series and starred as David Rose, captioned a picture from the reception. "This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy."

While it wasn't at Café Tropical, the wedding appeared to take place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Guests enjoyed drinks out on the terrace, which was covered with light pink and white lanterns and tons of greenery, and later sat down at tables decorated with candles and beautiful floral arrangements for a multi-course meal. After dinner, they danced to the music of a live band (we can only hope "A Little Bit Alexis" made the playlist).