18 Fall Boots and Shoes Our Shopping Editors Are Obsessed With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We are mid-way through October, which means a few things. First off, we hope you've had something pumpkin spice and have a fall candle burning. Second, you're probably looking for some new shoes to add to your wardrobe that will match the current trends and changing temperatures.

To help you dress your feet for Instagram and real-life success, we called upon fellow shopaholics, aka E! shopping editors, to share their current shoe obsessions. Below, chunky loafers, western boots, clogs, fur-lined Birkenstocks and more shoes your closet needs this season.