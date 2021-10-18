Here's What Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Really Want for Their Wedding Day

This love story is bigger than all the small things.
Over the weekend, fans celebrated when Kourtney Kardashian confirmed she was engaged to Travis Barker. On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Blink-182 rocker got down on one knee and proposed at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif.
While the couple continues to celebrate with family and close friends, a source tells E! News exclusively that this is a major moment in Kourtney's life. In fact, discussion about wedding planning has already begun.
"This is a huge deal for her," the insider explained. "They want to do the whole big traditional wedding ceremony and everything, and have already talked about it."
Until then, the pair is soaking up their new relationship status that already has the support from family members. Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker shared a tribute on Instagram that read, "So happy for you guys. I love u both @KourtneyKardash @travisBarker."
In addition to Alabama, Travis shares 18-year-old son, Landon Barker, and 22-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney has three children—Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6—with her ex Scott Disick.
As for Kim Kardashian, she shared a video of the future bride and groom kissing with the caption, "KRAVIS FOREVER."
Kourtney's engagement to Travis comes after the pair traveled to New York City where they were spotted backstage at Saturday Night Live. When deciding on a day trip to Montecito, a source told E! News that Kourtney thought it was just going to be a casual day.
But as she quickly learned, Travis had more than a few special tricks up his sleeves.
"Travis professed his love for her and thanked her for making him a better person," a source told E! News. "It was super emotional and sentimental. Kourtney was so happy and was definitely emotional. She teared up and couldn't stop saying ‘I love you.'"
One thing fans are still waiting to hear about are the details behind the stunning diamond ring. For now, jewelry experts can't help but give credit where credit is due to Travis for picking something special.
"It's all about the ovals with Kourtney's new engagement ring!" jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News. "This dreamy ring features an approximate 8-carat diamond in a delicate pave setting."