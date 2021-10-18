Here's What Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Really Want for Their Wedding Day

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's HUGE Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

This love story is bigger than all the small things.

Over the weekend, fans celebrated when Kourtney Kardashian confirmed she was engaged to Travis Barker. On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Blink-182 rocker got down on one knee and proposed at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif.

While the couple continues to celebrate with family and close friends, a source tells E! News exclusively that this is a major moment in Kourtney's life. In fact, discussion about wedding planning has already begun.

"This is a huge deal for her," the insider explained. "They want to do the whole big traditional wedding ceremony and everything, and have already talked about it."

Until then, the pair is soaking up their new relationship status that already has the support from family members. Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker shared a tribute on Instagram that read, "So happy for you guys. I love u both @KourtneyKardash @travisBarker."