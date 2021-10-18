How Jessica Simpson Feels About Buying Back Her Billion Dollar Company

Jessica Simpson's shoes were made for walking, and that's just what they did—all the way to the bank.
The "Irresistible" singer, who launched her label, The Jessica Simpson Collection in 2005, opened up in a recent interview with Footwear News about her current plan to purchase the remainder of her company and regain total ownership. For the past several months, Jessica and her mother, Tina Simpson—who together currently own approximately 37 percent of the brand—have been in negotiation with Sequential Brands Group Inc. to claim full control.
"It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand," Jessica told the outlet. "After 16 years in business, I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely."
The footwear line, which has seen an impressive increase in sales throughout the pandemic, has gone on to reportedly earn over $1 billion in revenue.
"For all of our hard-working, talented, amazing licensing partners, to know Jessica is at the helm gives them strength and belief in the future," the singer's mom, Tina, added. "And for Jessica to regain control of her namesake brand, it allows her and I, alongside our amazing team, licensing and retail partners to build the legacy brand to carry on to her children and family." The "With You" musician is a mom of three children with husband, Eric Johnson.
Although Sequential bought the majority share from the Camuto Group in 2015—and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August—the brand is currently licensed through Camuto Group as part of a long-term partnership, and will remain intact, no matter who is the majority owner.
Which can be a bit of a bright spot for Jessica, considering the late designer Vince Camuto served as a mentor to the singer before his passing in January 2015.
"Never in my wildest dreams could I fathom being part of a true lifestyle collection brand that has been at the top of its game for 16 years, but Vince could," she explained to the outlet. "After six months in the business Vince knew. He was a legend and talent in so many ways, but for me, it was his vision and attention to detail that was most inspiring. He truly cared how a woman felt in her shoes, physically and metaphorically. I thought I was here doing a line of cowboy boots and that alone was exciting, but he told me, ‘Never stop believing that it will happen.' I took that advice and I think about his passion and endurance all the time."
Now, the singer is brimming with hope for the future of her brand and the continued success yet to come.
"I have learned that if I am honest with myself and open with everyone else, I can be my strongest," Jessica noted. "I now lead with my mistakes, and I am more gentle with myself. All I know to do is to keep going."