Megan Fox Weighs In on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "Karmic Bond"

If there's anyone who's had front-row tickets to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance, it's been Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.
The pairs have emerged as two of 2021's hottest couples and, luckily for fans, they know each other thanks in part to MGK and Travis' longtime bond. As friends and collaborators, it's no surprise their famous significant others have also gotten close over the last year as a result of their frequent hangouts. So who better to ask about Kourtney's red-hot romance with Travis than Megan?
"I think they're just a perfect match for each other because they have a karmic bond with each other," the actress, who recently collaborated with boohoo on a new collection, told E! News exclusively in September. "They are soulmates. They love each other and they have a really intense connection."
And if there were any doubts over Megan's words, Travis did just pop the question. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 17 as the sun was setting.
"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic," an eyewitness described to E! News. "I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised."
As a different source shared, Kourtney "had no idea" Travis was planning to propose. "She teared up," the source said, "and couldn't stop saying, 'I love you.'"
Meanwhile, Travis may have some competition with Megan, who quipped in an Instagram caption that they are in love.
"My captions on Instagram are funny more so than to be taken literally. Kourtney and I aren't actually in love…yet," the Johnny & Clyde actress joked to E! News. "I'm working on it."
Now, as fans await what is sure to be the wedding of the year—whichever year that turns out to be—we can bet Megan and MGK will be on the guest list. The Jennifer's Body alum could even pull an outfit from the big day from her own new collection. See all of the new looks below!
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
boohoo x Megan Fox Textured Button-Down Shirt
This red textured top is also available in cream and black. We are loving this red for the holiday season though. This is soft enough to wear hanging around the house, professional enough to appear on a Zoom call, and in all honesty, you can style this in so many different ways that you can end up wearing it all the time.