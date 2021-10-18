Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Megan Fox Weighs In on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "Karmic Bond"

Before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were engaged, it was clear to Megan Fox that the two are "soulmates" with a "really intense connection." She reflected on their love with E! News below.

If there's anyone who's had front-row tickets to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance, it's been Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

The pairs have emerged as two of 2021's hottest couples and, luckily for fans, they know each other thanks in part to MGK and Travis' longtime bond. As friends and collaborators, it's no surprise their famous significant others have also gotten close over the last year as a result of their frequent hangouts. So who better to ask about Kourtney's red-hot romance with Travis than Megan? 

"I think they're just a perfect match for each other because they have a karmic bond with each other," the actress, who recently collaborated with boohoo on a new collection, told E! News exclusively in September. "They are soulmates. They love each other and they have a really intense connection."

And if there were any doubts over Megan's words, Travis did just pop the question. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 17 as the sun was setting. 

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic," an eyewitness described to E! News. "I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

As a different source shared, Kourtney "had no idea" Travis was planning to propose. "She teared up," the source said, "and couldn't stop saying, 'I love you.'"

Meanwhile, Travis may have some competition with Megan, who quipped in an Instagram caption that they are in love. 

"My captions on Instagram are funny more so than to be taken literally. Kourtney and I aren't actually in love…yet," the Johnny & Clyde actress joked to E! News. "I'm working on it."

Now, as fans await what is sure to be the wedding of the year—whichever year that turns out to be—we can bet Megan and MGK will be on the guest list. The Jennifer's Body alum could even pull an outfit from the big day from her own new collection. See all of the new looks below!

