Succession's Sarah Snook Reveals She Married Comedian Dave Lawson

Sarah Snook is a married woman! The Succession star recently revealed she tied the knot with comedian Dave Lawson earlier this year.

By Kisha Forde Oct 18, 2021 3:05 PM
For Sarah Snook, the month of February has become extra special—and for a reason much bigger than Valentine's Day.

The Succession star, who graced the November cover of Vogue Australia, revealed in the outlet's cover story that she's been sitting on a little blissful secret: She and Australian comedian Dave Lawson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," she explained to publication of her now-husband. "We've been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We've just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in my backyard."

One of the witnesses at the February ceremony, which took place at her home in Brooklyn, included her Succession co-star Ashley Zukerman (who plays Nate Sofrelli). 

Referring to their relationship blossoming over the past two years within the pandemic, Sarah added, "It's been a ride. There's so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I've been very fortunate. There's a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly."

The HBO star echoed the same sentiment of finding her silver lining when speaking to Town & Country about her low-key nuptials. "We're in that very fortunate and strange position," she told the outlet in the article published on Oct. 17, "To be like, ‘Well, f--k this pandemic,' but also we wouldn't have had this relationship if it never happened."

If you can't wait to see more of Sarah, then you're in luck: Season 3 of Succession premiered on Oct. 17 and will have enough juicy drama to keep us going for—well, perhaps, forever.

