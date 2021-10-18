Why Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Taking a Social Media Break One Month After Giving Birth

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Weighs in on Her TV Return

Looking to cut back on your social media scrolling? Jennifer Love Hewitt can relate.

In a message posted to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Oct. 17, the 42-year-old actress explained why she's reducing her time on these apps. Sharing a photo of herself inside a sauna, Hewitt, who welcomed son Aidan James Hallisay with husband Brian Hallisay in September, noted it was her first time back in one since her pregnancy and the birth.

"Two days ago was my first long bath since labor," she continued. "Some things you can't do till the doc says so and others you just stop taking time for."

Hewitt—who is also mom to daughter Autumn James Hallisay, 7, and son Atticus James Hallisay, 6—then stressed the importance of practicing self-care and taking "moments to breathe and feel yourself again," even in small ways. One way she's doing that is with a bit of a digital detox.