Regé-Jean Page Spotted on Rare Public Outing With Girlfriend Emily Brown at London Film Festival

Dearest reader: Regé-Jean Page and his girlfriend, Emily Brown proved to be the ultimate visions in velvet.
The Bridgerton star and his other half—who first made waves when rumors of the pair's relationship were sparked earlier this year—attended the screening of Macbeth at the London Film Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17. For the rare (and glamorous!) date night out, the 31-year-old actor sported a black velvet double breasted blazer with matching pants and black bowtie. As for Emily, the 30-year-old copywriter matched her date perfectly, donning a black full-sleeved velvet gown.
The stunning sighting of the couple would be the latest fans have seen since the pair made a splash when they attended the 2021 British GQ Men Of The Year Awards in early September. For that date night out, fans were swooning everywhere since the two arrived walking hand-in-hand to the ceremony.
Although the couple has been spotted while out and about in London a few times since February of this year, Regé has managed to keep things coy when asked about whose truly nabbed his heart.
It's worth noting that Netflix viewers originally thought he and co-star Phoebe Dynevor shared such intense on-screen chemistry, that it may have led to something off-screen.
"I think that everything you need to know is on camera," the actor told Access Hollywood back in January when asked about his love life. "I think that the sparky words, the scripts and material are more than enough."
And this latest round of material may just prove to be enough to end that debate—once and for all.