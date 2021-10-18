People's Choice Awards

Tell us your favourites
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian, Addison Rae and More Stars Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement

Congratulations, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer are engaged. Read celebratory messages from their family and friends.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 18, 2021 12:38 PMTags
EngagementsTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Engagement

Raise your matcha latte and say cheers! Because Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Travis popped the question at sunset in the middle of a giant arrangement of red roses lined with candles. 

"Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off," a source close to Kourtney told E! News. "It's one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there. She knew the second she walked down the steps and saw the huge floral arrangements that it was happening. They had been talking about marriage from the start and both always knew it was in the cards."

It was a romantic moment for the pair, who made their relationship Instagram official in February.

"Travis professed his love for her and thanked her for making him a better person," the insider added. "It was super emotional and sentimental. Kourtney was so happy and was definitely emotional. She teared up and couldn't stop saying ‘I love you.'" 

photos
2021 Celebrity Engagements

Afterwards, the couple celebrated their engagement with a dinner with family and friends. "They were all in on it and surprised them afterwards inside the hotel," the source continued. "They are all celebrating in the restaurant and have a private area."

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Makes Career Announcement

2
Exclusive

Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat as She Straddles MGK at His LA Concert

3

Emma Watson Debuts Daring Style at First Red Carpet Event Since 2019

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, also received several sweet messages from their loved ones. "KRAVIS FOREVER," Kim Kardashian tweeted along with a video of the future bride and groom kissing as Bruno Mars' "Marry You" played in the background. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner both posted close-ups of Kourtney's giant diamond ring

Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker shared a tribute on Instagram, as well. "So happy for you guys," she wrote. "I love u both @kourtneykardash @travisbarker."

In addition to Alabama, Travis shares 18-year-old son, Landon Barker, and 22-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney has three children—Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6—with her ex Scott Disick.

Instagram

Kourtney also confirmed the news by posting a picture from the proposal on Instagram and writing "forever @travisbarker." Several stars then took to the comments section to send along congratulatory messages. Read a few of them here:

Addison Rae: "I'M SCREAMING."

Simon Huck: "Love you guys!"

Khloe Kardashian: [Five heart emojis]

Winnie Harlow: "Ahhhhh congratulations." 

Khadijah Haqq McCray: [Heart emoji].

Poosh: "Congrats."

Melissa Gorga: "Ahhh! Kourt will walk down the aisle." 

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola: [Heart emoji].

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Makes Career Announcement

2
Exclusive

Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat as She Straddles MGK at His LA Concert

3

Emma Watson Debuts Daring Style at First Red Carpet Event Since 2019

4
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged

5

See Kourtney Kardashian's Massive Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Latest News

Stars Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement

Olivia Jade Reacts to Rumor She and Val Chmerkovskiy Are "Hooking Up"

17 Flattering Leggings to Help You Break a Sweat in Style

Exclusive

Jessica Alba Took This Silver Lining From Her Year at Home

Gwen Stefani Shares Her Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake's Proposal

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Apologizes for Dancing on Late Player's Logo

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says She's "Shocked" Over Cause of Death