Kim Kardashian, Addison Rae and More Stars Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement

Watch : Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Engagement

Raise your matcha latte and say cheers! Because Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Travis popped the question at sunset in the middle of a giant arrangement of red roses lined with candles.

"Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off," a source close to Kourtney told E! News. "It's one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there. She knew the second she walked down the steps and saw the huge floral arrangements that it was happening. They had been talking about marriage from the start and both always knew it was in the cards."

It was a romantic moment for the pair, who made their relationship Instagram official in February.

"Travis professed his love for her and thanked her for making him a better person," the insider added. "It was super emotional and sentimental. Kourtney was so happy and was definitely emotional. She teared up and couldn't stop saying ‘I love you.'"