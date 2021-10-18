Olivia Jade Claps Back at “Complete Rumor” She and DWTS Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Are “Hooking Up”

No, Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy aren't taking their partnership off the ballroom floor.
Over the weekend, the YouTube star and daughter of Lori Loughlin took to TikTok to dispel a rumor about the Dancing With the Stars duo's relationship status.
The online buzz began when a TikTok user, who recreates anonymous submissions regarding celebrity rumors and interactions in her videos, shared a clip featuring chatter about two DTWS celebs. And although the submission didn't outright name anyone, users quickly guessed that it alluded to Olivia and her partner Val, who is married to JoJo Siwa's professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson.
After getting wind of the video, Olivia quickly to social media to shut down any speculation.
"Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore," Olivia said in her Oct. 17 video. "First of all, the woman that posted it blocked me. Someone had to send me this video. I'm just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We've never hooked up. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife."
The influencer added, "It's literally just a dance show and we're just friends."
"I don't know why everything has to be something, but I've already obviously seen a ton of negative comments," she continued. "And I'd get it if it was true, but it's not so let's end this here and let's f--king dance and have fun on this show. Referring the original user's stats, Olivia noted, "And not create lies especially when you also have almost 400k followers. It's not cool."
The original video that Olivia responded to has since been deleted.
After uploading, Olivia's post was quickly met with support from fellow followers, with one person writing, "Love that you addressed this so quickly, hate that you had to." Another user added, "Val's a professional and close & like this with ALL his past dance partners…most duos that go far on DWTS have chemistry and enjoy being friends."
The dancing duo earned high scores for their performance last week (tying with Jojo & Val's wife, Jenna), by scoring 35 out of 40 points during the competition show's Disney Heroes night.