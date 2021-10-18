Olivia Jade Claps Back at “Complete Rumor” She and DWTS Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Are “Hooking Up”

Watch : Olivia Jade "Accidentally Blacked Out" Performing on "DWTS"

No, Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy aren't taking their partnership off the ballroom floor.



Over the weekend, the YouTube star and daughter of Lori Loughlin took to TikTok to dispel a rumor about the Dancing With the Stars duo's relationship status.



The online buzz began when a TikTok user, who recreates anonymous submissions regarding celebrity rumors and interactions in her videos, shared a clip featuring chatter about two DTWS celebs. And although the submission didn't outright name anyone, users quickly guessed that it alluded to Olivia and her partner Val, who is married to JoJo Siwa's professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson.

After getting wind of the video, Olivia quickly to social media to shut down any speculation.

"Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore," Olivia said in her Oct. 17 video. "First of all, the woman that posted it blocked me. Someone had to send me this video. I'm just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We've never hooked up. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife."