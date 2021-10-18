Gwen Stefani Shares Her Emotional Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton's Proposal One Year Later

Watch : Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Wants Him to Do WHAT?!

It appears that Gwen Stefani couldn't speak after Blake Shelton finally popped the question last year.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, Gwen took to Instagram to mark the one-year anniversary of Blake's marriage proposal by posting a carousel of never-before-seen recordings from the special day. The couple, who didn't announce their engagement until Oct. 27, 2020, tied the knot at his Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021.

"one year ago today?!" the 52-year-old "Don't Speak" singer captioned her post. "October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you! gx #how? [thinking face emoji] #backtothefuture #slowdown."

The first slide from her post featured video that appeared to be taken just after she accepted the proposal on the Oklahoma ranch. In the footage, the couple displayed broad smiles as Gwen held up the ring on her finger, and Blake hurried over to her side to give her a sweet smooch on the cheek.