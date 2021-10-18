All the Details on Travis Barker's "Emotional" Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are ENGAGED

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are finally engaged.

Though the couple has been hot and heavy since this February, the rocker waited until the right moment to pop the question to the reality star, and it was well worth the wait.

A source exclusively tells E! News that Kourtney "had no idea" the Blink-182 drummer was going to propose at the Rosewood Miramar hotel on Sunday, Oct. 17.

"It happened during the sunset at Rosewood Miramar," the source shares. "They had just got back from NYC and decided to do a day trip to Montecito. Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off."

The insider adds that Travis likely chose the popular locale, as "it's one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there."