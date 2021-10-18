All the Details on Travis Barker's "Emotional" Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are finally engaged.
Though the couple has been hot and heavy since this February, the rocker waited until the right moment to pop the question to the reality star, and it was well worth the wait.
A source exclusively tells E! News that Kourtney "had no idea" the Blink-182 drummer was going to propose at the Rosewood Miramar hotel on Sunday, Oct. 17.
"It happened during the sunset at Rosewood Miramar," the source shares. "They had just got back from NYC and decided to do a day trip to Montecito. Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off."
The insider adds that Travis likely chose the popular locale, as "it's one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there."
Travis also recruited Kardashian family florist Jeff Leatham, who set the scene for the ultimate beachside proposal. The source says, "[Kourtney] knew the second she walked down the steps and saw the huge floral arrangements, that it was happening."
Once they made their way to the center of the roses, Travis got down on bended knee and "professed his love for her and thanked her for making him a better person," according to the source.
"It was super emotional and sentimental. Kourtney was so happy and was definitely emotional," the insider says. "She teared up and couldn't stop saying, 'I love you.'"
And, of course, the Kardashian-Jenner family was there to celebrate the big moment. The source says Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Corey Gamble and more loved ones witnessed the proposal, adding, "They were all in on it and surprised them afterwards inside the hotel. They are all celebrating in the restaurant and have a private area."
During their celebratory dinner, Kim, Kylie Jenner and Alabama Barker posted videos of Kourtney's massive six-karat diamond ring. The Skims guru captioned a video of the pair, "KRAVIS FOREVER."
This was a moment months in the making, as a source previously told E! News that they began talking about marriage early on in their relationship. The source said in July, "They are head over heels and never experienced love like this."
"Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive," the source continued. "Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage. It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved."
The insider added, "They are in it for the long haul."
And it's safe to say their kids approve of their relationship. Alabama reportedly calls Kourtney her stepmom already, with a source telling E! News in May, "Both of Travis' kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love. It's been a great fit for everyone."
Let the wedding planning commence!