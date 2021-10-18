Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged! Relive Their Whirlwind Love Story

Watch : Kourtney & Travis Get Naughty Backstage at "SNL"

Well, we guess this is growing up for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!

The couple got engaged on Sunday, Oct. 17, with the Blink-182 drummer popping the question at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif. The proposal took place front of her loved ones, including Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and a huge floral display.

Kourtney posted about the proposal with the caption, "forever @travisbarker." The 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared photos of the couple embracing during the special moment.

"Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there," an eyewitness told E! News about the proposal. "Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."