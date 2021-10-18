Selena Gomez & Martin Short Are Busting Down Doors in This Only Murders in the Building Sneak Peek

Watch : "Only Murders In The Building" Season Finale Exclusive

Grab some popcorn and your favorite dip because E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of the Only Murders in the Building finale.

In episode nine, Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) realize that Tim Kono may have been dating Jan (Amy Ryan), a.k.a Charles (Steve Martin's) new girlfriend. The episode closes out with Charles' nose bleeding as he sees that Jan was replaced as the first bassoonist in the orchestra.

Now, Mabel and Oliver are rushing to warn Charles that his new lover may be the second murderer in the building. Concerned that Jan may have gotten to Charles and that's why his door is locked, Oliver is throwing himself against the apartment door right as the Brazos star walks out of the elevator.

What happens from that point on is a mystery—at least until the season one finale airs on Hulu Tuesday, Oct. 19.