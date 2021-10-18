Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Have Talked Marriage"

The rock star has put a ring on it!

E! News can confirm Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged. He popped the question on Sunday, Oct. 17 at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif.

"forever @travisbarker," Kourtney posted to Instagram just after Travis proposed. She included photos of the couple embracing during the magical moment.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the proposal took place just as the sun was setting at 6:30 p.m., and that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both present.

"Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there," the insider shares. "Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

TMZ was first to report the engagement, citing sources.

The news comes shortly after multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the Blink-182 rocker and former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were planning a future together that may include a wedding.

"They are head over heels and never experienced love like this," an insider explained. "Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive."