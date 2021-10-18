Here's What Austen Kroll Thinks of BFF Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo's Romance

Watch : Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere

A budding Bravo romance.

Bravolebrities Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have had fans buzzing over their romantic relationship since they became more than friends after filming the new Bravo series Winter House last winter. Now, Craig's BFF and Southern Charm/Winter House co-star Austen Kroll is giving the new couple his seal of approval.

"A thousand percent I see why they get along," Austen told E! News exclusively of their chemistry ahead of Wednesday's Winter House premiere. "It's something that I thought was going to happen in the house but Craig had a girlfriend. You'll see some different things happen there. I for sure saw this happening."

While Summer House's Paige and Southern Charm's Craig reside in NYC and Charleston respectively, Austen says the lovebirds are "both flexible to travel" to make their new relationship work.

Austen added, "They vibe with each other well. Like Craig is so more up her alley than other people in the house I think. And the way the way that they laugh and banter and vibe, that's what I think makes them [work]."