Paris Hilton Celebrates Fabulous Bridal Shower With Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast

After enjoying a joint bachelor/bachelorette party with fiancé Carter Reum, Paris Hilton kept the celebration going with a lavish bridal shower on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Paris Hilton's latest bridal party is far from the simple life.

Before the reality TV personality gets ready to walk down the aisle to marry fiancé Carter Reum—to whom she got engaged in February—she's going above and beyond with her celebrations.

Case in point? On Saturday, Oct. 16, the "Nothing in This World" singer enjoyed a fabulous bridal shower with her nearest and dearest, which included some familiar faces from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Paris' mom Kathy Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards attended the special occasion, while Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff joined in on the fun.

"Celebrating @parishilton bridal shower today," Kyle captioned her Instagram, alongside a collage of photos that captured the fanciful event.

In one image, Kathy and Kyle showed off their stylish attire. The socialite's mom wore a blush pink dress with a floral design, with Kyle opting for a similar vibe wearing a multicolored floral dress.

Another snapshot captured the siblings modeling with a massive Moet & Chandon champagne bottle that was emblazoned with "#ParisInLove." The background also featured a champagne vending machine, as well as décor that resembled designs from Alice in Wonderland.

Kyle also posted a photo of the RHOBH cast posing together at the event.

Additionally, Garcelle shared several candid pictures from Paris' bridal shower, alongside the caption, "Congratulations @parishilton your bridal shower was just as fabulous as you are [red heart emoji]."

According to the Coming to America star's post, Paris dressed in a white floral embroidered gown that featured puffed sleeves, a plunging neckline and diamond embellishments. The soon-to-be-bride accessorized with beaded heart-shaped sunglasses.

Paris, who recently celebrated a joint bachelor/bachelorette party with Carter in Las Vegas, gushed over her fiancé early on Saturday.

"I can't wait to marry you, my best friend," she shared on Instagram.

After dating for over a year, the couple announced their engagement in February and have since shown their one-of-a-kind romance. Just last month, The Simple Life star expressed her love for Carter, writing on Instagram, "Only a few more months until we're married."

"It's been the most exciting chapter of my life building our lives together and creating our future," she continued. "I'm so grateful that we are true partners and best friends. Thank you for all the ways you uplift and inspire me to be a better me. I love you so much!"

She echoed similar sentiments to E! News a few months prior, raving, "I'm very excited just to share this next chapter of my life. I'm so in love. I found my soulmate, I'm just ready for this next phase."

