Emma Watson Debuts Daring Style at Her First Red Carpet Event in Almost 2 Years

Watch : Emma Watson Will Forever Be 100% Self-Partnered

Emma Watson has returned to the red carpet!

Actually, make that the green carpet. On Sunday, Oct. 17, the 31-year-old Harry Potter actress joined Kate Middleton and Prince William and other celebs at the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in London. It marked her first major social event since she attended a Little Women premiere in December 2019, three months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Sunday's event, Emma enchanted onlookers and made a big fashion statement with a bold and sustainable look. The Beauty and the Beast star attended the environmental award show, where she served as a presenter, wearing a flowy, white, backless and sleeveless lace and tulle asymmetrical gown-like top, recycled from 10 wedding dresses from Oxfam, a charity that aims to help impoverished women, The Evening Standard reported. Emma paired the look with black flare pants and what appeared to be black boots.

The notoriously private actress was last photographed in public in May, walking out of a pharmacy in Los Angeles with boyfriend Leo Robinton.